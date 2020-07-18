All apartments in Leesburg
120-5 Washington St NE A9
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

120-5 Washington St NE A9

120-5 Washington St NE · No Longer Available
Location

120-5 Washington St NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Leesburg One Bedroom Condo - Cavalier Arms 1 bedroom condo located in Building 120-5. This
top floor condo has central A/C and heat, wall-to-wall
carpet, a full size kitchen, dining area, lots of closet space and
extra storage in the building, one assigned parking space and
laundry room in building. Rent includes condo fee, water, sewer,
trash removal and gas. Tenant pays electric.

Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes
BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net

(RLNE2104727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 have any available units?
120-5 Washington St NE A9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 have?
Some of 120-5 Washington St NE A9's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120-5 Washington St NE A9 currently offering any rent specials?
120-5 Washington St NE A9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120-5 Washington St NE A9 pet-friendly?
No, 120-5 Washington St NE A9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 offer parking?
Yes, 120-5 Washington St NE A9 offers parking.
Does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120-5 Washington St NE A9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 have a pool?
No, 120-5 Washington St NE A9 does not have a pool.
Does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 have accessible units?
No, 120-5 Washington St NE A9 does not have accessible units.
Does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120-5 Washington St NE A9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120-5 Washington St NE A9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120-5 Washington St NE A9 has units with air conditioning.
