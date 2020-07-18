120-5 Washington St NE A9

Amenities

Leesburg One Bedroom Condo - Cavalier Arms 1 bedroom condo located in Building 120-5. This

top floor condo has central A/C and heat, wall-to-wall

carpet, a full size kitchen, dining area, lots of closet space and

extra storage in the building, one assigned parking space and

laundry room in building. Rent includes condo fee, water, sewer,

trash removal and gas. Tenant pays electric.



Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com

or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes

BCRGO



Brown-Carrera Realty LLC

110 E Market St Suite 100

Leesburg VA 20176

703-777-0007

ask@browncarrera.net



