Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:00 PM

7701 O'Donnell Court

7701 O'donnell Court · (540) 609-2764
Location

7701 O'donnell Court, Laurel, VA 23228
Laurel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH Condo in the West End with security entrance. Newly renovated with new ceramic floors. Nice porch area. All utilities included, except electricity. All appliances included with washer and dryer in unit. Professionally Landscaped. Trash, sewage, and maintenance are included. Easy access to I-64, Broad St, and Parham Rd. 10-Minute drive to Short Pump. 17-Minute drive to VCU. Schools are part of Henrico County Public Schools . Visit our website: http://www.richmondrentalproperties.com if need more information or interested in scheduling an appointment to view the place. Pictures are for a sister unit not actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

