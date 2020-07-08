All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:28 AM

43914 Kittiwake Dr.

43914 Kittiwake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43914 Kittiwake Drive, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/097159006f ---- Beautifully Updated and Loaded! Bright Open Floorplan w/10ft Ceilings on Main Level and Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/Granite, Island and Stainless Appliances. Walk Out to Private Deck and Back Yard. Spacious Master w/Luxury Master Bath. Large Secondary Bedrooms w/Full Baths! Finished Basement w. Rec Room, Bar, Media Room, 5th Bedroom & Full Bath! Enjoy All of Lansdowne?s Amenities Including Indoor/Outdoor Pools, Tennis, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Sports Fields and More. Cable/Internet Included In Rent. Minutes to Shops & Restaurants & Terrific School! Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. have any available units?
43914 Kittiwake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. have?
Some of 43914 Kittiwake Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43914 Kittiwake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
43914 Kittiwake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43914 Kittiwake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 43914 Kittiwake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. offer parking?
No, 43914 Kittiwake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43914 Kittiwake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 43914 Kittiwake Dr. has a pool.
Does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 43914 Kittiwake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 43914 Kittiwake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43914 Kittiwake Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 43914 Kittiwake Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

