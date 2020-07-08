43914 Kittiwake Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access media room tennis court

Beautifully Updated and Loaded! Bright Open Floorplan w/10ft Ceilings on Main Level and Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/Granite, Island and Stainless Appliances. Walk Out to Private Deck and Back Yard. Spacious Master w/Luxury Master Bath. Large Secondary Bedrooms w/Full Baths! Finished Basement w. Rec Room, Bar, Media Room, 5th Bedroom & Full Bath! Enjoy All of Lansdowne?s Amenities Including Indoor/Outdoor Pools, Tennis, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Sports Fields and More. Cable/Internet Included In Rent. Minutes to Shops & Restaurants & Terrific School! Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!