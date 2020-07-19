43810 Heather Stone Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

I have to leave the area for professional employment reasons and would like to sublet my 2 Bedroom / 2 full Bath apartment in the Lansdowne/Ashburn area of Loudoun County. I can leave some of the critical furniture there such as a sofa, very comfortable bed, coffee and end tables, kitchen items, and small dining table for your convenience.



Here are the details in no particular order: single car garage, second floor apartment with access from the single car garage, 2 dedicated parking spots, large deck overlooking primary clubhouse pool, renovated gym, stainless steel appliances (Refrig, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher), washer and dryer, trash pickup, 2 walk-in closets, carpet throughout apartment (except baths), ceiling fans in bed and living rooms, and a great fireplace.



Location is off Highway 7 and Lansdowne exit. Stone throw away from Inova Hospital, 1 Loudoun, GW University, Leesburg, Ashburn and Lansdowne.



Im looking to make this a simple process and help someone out while not taking a breaking the lease hit. Thanks.