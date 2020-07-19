All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43810 Heather Stone Terrace

43810 Heatherstone Ter · No Longer Available
Lansdowne
Lansdowne on The Potomac
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

43810 Heatherstone Ter, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
I have to leave the area for professional employment reasons and would like to sublet my 2 Bedroom / 2 full Bath apartment in the Lansdowne/Ashburn area of Loudoun County. I can leave some of the critical furniture there such as a sofa, very comfortable bed, coffee and end tables, kitchen items, and small dining table for your convenience.

Here are the details in no particular order: single car garage, second floor apartment with access from the single car garage, 2 dedicated parking spots, large deck overlooking primary clubhouse pool, renovated gym, stainless steel appliances (Refrig, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher), washer and dryer, trash pickup, 2 walk-in closets, carpet throughout apartment (except baths), ceiling fans in bed and living rooms, and a great fireplace.

Location is off Highway 7 and Lansdowne exit. Stone throw away from Inova Hospital, 1 Loudoun, GW University, Leesburg, Ashburn and Lansdowne.

Im looking to make this a simple process and help someone out while not taking a breaking the lease hit. Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace have any available units?
43810 Heather Stone Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace have?
Some of 43810 Heather Stone Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43810 Heather Stone Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
43810 Heather Stone Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43810 Heather Stone Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 43810 Heather Stone Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 43810 Heather Stone Terrace offers parking.
Does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43810 Heather Stone Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 43810 Heather Stone Terrace has a pool.
Does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace have accessible units?
No, 43810 Heather Stone Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43810 Heather Stone Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 43810 Heather Stone Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 43810 Heather Stone Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
