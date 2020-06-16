All apartments in Lansdowne
43768 LEES MILL SQUARE
43768 LEES MILL SQUARE

43768 Lees Mill Square · (703) 599-1178
Location

43768 Lees Mill Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
BEAUTIFUL Centex Town home with gorgeous views of Sugarloaf Mountain! Granite gourmet kitchen with upgraded maple glazed cabinets, ceramic tile floors, bay window bump out on all 3 lvls**Hardwood floors in living & dining room**Luxury master bedroom & bath suite w/gorgeous views! Walkout basement with gas fireplace & half bath. Great opportunity for lease so close to sought after schools in Lansdowne and The Potomac Club with indoor / outdoor pools, summer concert series, health club, game room, beach volleyball, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE have any available units?
43768 LEES MILL SQUARE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43768 LEES MILL SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE offer parking?
No, 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43768 LEES MILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
