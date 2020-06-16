43768 LEES MILL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool hot tub volleyball court

BEAUTIFUL Centex Town home with gorgeous views of Sugarloaf Mountain! Granite gourmet kitchen with upgraded maple glazed cabinets, ceramic tile floors, bay window bump out on all 3 lvls**Hardwood floors in living & dining room**Luxury master bedroom & bath suite w/gorgeous views! Walkout basement with gas fireplace & half bath. Great opportunity for lease so close to sought after schools in Lansdowne and The Potomac Club with indoor / outdoor pools, summer concert series, health club, game room, beach volleyball, and more!