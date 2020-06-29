All apartments in Lansdowne
43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE

43720 Gold Hill Square · No Longer Available
Location

43720 Gold Hill Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
yoga
Beautiful brick front Luxury End Unit Townhome in Lansdowne Town Center facing the golf course. This 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome has a bright Open Kitchen with Cherry cabinetry and SS appliances with double ovens. Hardwood floors on first and second level with new carpet on bedroom level. Laundry on bedroom level. Attached 2 car garage. Built-in cabinetry in garage and basement will remain at the property. Additional insulation in attic impacts great energy savings. Community pools, large gym with yoga room, and tot lots nearby. Comcast internet included at no cost. Convenient location to Lansdowne Town Center, Whole Foods, and Route 7. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE have any available units?
43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE have?
Some of 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
