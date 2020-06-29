43720 GOLD HILL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage internet access yoga

Beautiful brick front Luxury End Unit Townhome in Lansdowne Town Center facing the golf course. This 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome has a bright Open Kitchen with Cherry cabinetry and SS appliances with double ovens. Hardwood floors on first and second level with new carpet on bedroom level. Laundry on bedroom level. Attached 2 car garage. Built-in cabinetry in garage and basement will remain at the property. Additional insulation in attic impacts great energy savings. Community pools, large gym with yoga room, and tot lots nearby. Comcast internet included at no cost. Convenient location to Lansdowne Town Center, Whole Foods, and Route 7. NO PETS!