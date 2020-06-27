All apartments in Lansdowne
Lansdowne, VA
43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:03 AM

43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE

43493 Millwright Terrace · No Longer Available
Lansdowne
Lansdowne on The Potomac
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location

43493 Millwright Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautifully appointed townhouse with a 2 car garage that lives like a single family home with over 4,600 sq ft! This home is a must see! The main level features a stunning gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, a private study, separate living and dining room, family room with a fireplace, crown molding, chair railing, and hardwood flooring. Upper level includes a master suite, princess suite with a jack n jill, third bedroom, 2 full baths, and separate laundry room with built-in space. Spacious master suite features a tray ceiling, sitting room, huge walk-in closet with custom, and luxury bathroom. Basement includes 2 spare rooms with a huge recreation room and full bath. Walk to Belmont Ridge Middle School & Riverside High School - Minutes to Lansdowne Towne Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Lansdowne Resort & Spa - HOA Includes: Internet & Cable, Common Area Maintenance, Fields/Courts/Trails/Parks, Tot Lots, 3 Pools (Indoor & 2 Outdoor), Fitness Center, Plus So Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE have any available units?
43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE have?
Some of 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
