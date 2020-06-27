43493 MILLWRIGHT TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautifully appointed townhouse with a 2 car garage that lives like a single family home with over 4,600 sq ft! This home is a must see! The main level features a stunning gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, a private study, separate living and dining room, family room with a fireplace, crown molding, chair railing, and hardwood flooring. Upper level includes a master suite, princess suite with a jack n jill, third bedroom, 2 full baths, and separate laundry room with built-in space. Spacious master suite features a tray ceiling, sitting room, huge walk-in closet with custom, and luxury bathroom. Basement includes 2 spare rooms with a huge recreation room and full bath. Walk to Belmont Ridge Middle School & Riverside High School - Minutes to Lansdowne Towne Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Lansdowne Resort & Spa - HOA Includes: Internet & Cable, Common Area Maintenance, Fields/Courts/Trails/Parks, Tot Lots, 3 Pools (Indoor & 2 Outdoor), Fitness Center, Plus So Much More!