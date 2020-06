Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities alarm system parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious Lansdowne Townhouse - This is a Beautiful former model town home with new paint and carpet; 2 levels with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths; alarm system. Ready to move in. No smoking. Pets are on a case by case basis. Lansdowne Community; easy access to pools, shopping, dining and close to transportation routes. ppi.rent



(RLNE4369536)