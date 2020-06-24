All apartments in Lansdowne
19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE
19385 Cypress Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19385 Cypress Ridge Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
TOP FLOOR CONDO!! BRAND NEW stainless kitchen appliances! Gorgeous views of the river await you. Grab a cup of coffee and watch the sunrise over the Potomac River from your sunroom. This dream can come true in this 2 bedroom rental in the 55+ Active Adult community of Lansdowne Woods. The floor plan has a den with a closet for extra storage and with a built in desk for the tenant to use, Master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet and a door to the balcony, also with fabulous views from this bedroom! Mirrored closet doors make the space feel even bigger! Great kitchen space with tiled counter tops and room for a small kitchen table. Formal dining space for guests. The second bedroom is perfect for overnight visitors. Pretty tile on the balcony. New windows on the balcony have been ordered. Reserved parking spot in the garage to stay out of the elements. 24-hr gated community with great amenities-indoor pool, tennis, salon, restaurant and more. TONS of social activities within the community to enjoy such as book clubs, card/game playing, picnics/bbq, knitting, woodworking, trail walking and gardening! An on site building manager on the first floor is available to answer your questions. Lots of guest parking available. Long term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
