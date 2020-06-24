19385 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court

TOP FLOOR CONDO!! BRAND NEW stainless kitchen appliances! Gorgeous views of the river await you. Grab a cup of coffee and watch the sunrise over the Potomac River from your sunroom. This dream can come true in this 2 bedroom rental in the 55+ Active Adult community of Lansdowne Woods. The floor plan has a den with a closet for extra storage and with a built in desk for the tenant to use, Master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet and a door to the balcony, also with fabulous views from this bedroom! Mirrored closet doors make the space feel even bigger! Great kitchen space with tiled counter tops and room for a small kitchen table. Formal dining space for guests. The second bedroom is perfect for overnight visitors. Pretty tile on the balcony. New windows on the balcony have been ordered. Reserved parking spot in the garage to stay out of the elements. 24-hr gated community with great amenities-indoor pool, tennis, salon, restaurant and more. TONS of social activities within the community to enjoy such as book clubs, card/game playing, picnics/bbq, knitting, woodworking, trail walking and gardening! An on site building manager on the first floor is available to answer your questions. Lots of guest parking available. Long term lease available.