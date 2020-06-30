All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE

19375 Cypress Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19375 Cypress Ridge Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Come enjoy resort-style living in this 45+ community off the Potomac River. This 2 bedroom CC model is ready for you to move right in. The open living/dining room is ready for entertaining with sliding glass doors out to the sunroom. With floor to ceiling windows, this is a great spot to enjoy the stunning sunsets. Pull out the recipe book in this great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space for cooking. The master bedroom suite features a dressing area and 2 closets including a walk-in. The 2nd bedroom/den is great as an office or ready for out of town family visiting. This 24-hour secure, gated community has fabulous amenities-indoor pool/spa, tennis courts, full-service restaurant, fitness center, salon and so much more. Located near a golf course, Loudoun Hospital, and lots of great Leesburg restaurants and retail. 1-3 year lease available. Pets case by case with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

