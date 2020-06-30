19375 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Come enjoy resort-style living in this 45+ community off the Potomac River. This 2 bedroom CC model is ready for you to move right in. The open living/dining room is ready for entertaining with sliding glass doors out to the sunroom. With floor to ceiling windows, this is a great spot to enjoy the stunning sunsets. Pull out the recipe book in this great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space for cooking. The master bedroom suite features a dressing area and 2 closets including a walk-in. The 2nd bedroom/den is great as an office or ready for out of town family visiting. This 24-hour secure, gated community has fabulous amenities-indoor pool/spa, tennis courts, full-service restaurant, fitness center, salon and so much more. Located near a golf course, Loudoun Hospital, and lots of great Leesburg restaurants and retail. 1-3 year lease available. Pets case by case with additional deposit.