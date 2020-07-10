All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 19251 HARLOW SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
19251 HARLOW SQUARE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

19251 HARLOW SQUARE

19251 Harlow Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19251 Harlow Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL two-level end-unit condo in coveted Lansdowne Town Center! Sun-filled and spacious 1,700+ square ft. boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors greet you as you enter the main level, featuring an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Luxe master suite with two spacious closets, an en-suite bath boasting his/her vanity, soaking tub and stall shower. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath, one with sliding doors to a private balcony area and large walk in closet. *water included in rent* Amazing location in a quiet corner of the Town Center, ample free parking, walking distance to all of the amazing amenities Lansdowne has to offer, including restaurants, shops, walking/bike trails, swimming pool, rec. center, and so much more! **Also available partially furnished for $2500.00/month**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE have any available units?
19251 HARLOW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE have?
Some of 19251 HARLOW SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19251 HARLOW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
19251 HARLOW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19251 HARLOW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 19251 HARLOW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 19251 HARLOW SQUARE offers parking.
Does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19251 HARLOW SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 19251 HARLOW SQUARE has a pool.
Does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 19251 HARLOW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19251 HARLOW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19251 HARLOW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19251 HARLOW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLansdowne Apartments with Garage
Lansdowne Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia