19251 HARLOW SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets pool some paid utils

BEAUTIFUL two-level end-unit condo in coveted Lansdowne Town Center! Sun-filled and spacious 1,700+ square ft. boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors greet you as you enter the main level, featuring an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Luxe master suite with two spacious closets, an en-suite bath boasting his/her vanity, soaking tub and stall shower. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath, one with sliding doors to a private balcony area and large walk in closet. *water included in rent* Amazing location in a quiet corner of the Town Center, ample free parking, walking distance to all of the amazing amenities Lansdowne has to offer, including restaurants, shops, walking/bike trails, swimming pool, rec. center, and so much more! **Also available partially furnished for $2500.00/month**