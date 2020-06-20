All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

19147 COMMONWEALTH TER

19147 Commonwealth Terrace · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 Level, 3BR/3.5BA, End Unit Townhouse in desirable Lansdowne! Featured are Wood Floors Throughout Main Level & Upper Hall, Laminated wood flooring in the Lower Level, 9 Foot Ceilings, 2-Story Entrance, Expansive Deck off Kitchen, Large Island in Kitchen w/Corian Counters and Breakfast area. Lots of windows and light--Wonderful place to call Home! Owner/Landlord will be painting the inside of the home and replacing the carpet in all bedrooms before move-in of next Tenant. Available July 7, 2020 or a bit before and pets are case by case with an additional deposit. Minimum two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER have any available units?
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER have?
Some of 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER currently offering any rent specials?
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER is pet friendly.
Does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER offer parking?
Yes, 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER does offer parking.
Does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER have a pool?
No, 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER does not have a pool.
Does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER have accessible units?
No, 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER does not have accessible units.
Does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 19147 COMMONWEALTH TER does not have units with air conditioning.
