19147 COMMONWEALTH TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Great 3 Level, 3BR/3.5BA, End Unit Townhouse in desirable Lansdowne! Featured are Wood Floors Throughout Main Level & Upper Hall, Laminated wood flooring in the Lower Level, 9 Foot Ceilings, 2-Story Entrance, Expansive Deck off Kitchen, Large Island in Kitchen w/Corian Counters and Breakfast area. Lots of windows and light--Wonderful place to call Home! Owner/Landlord will be painting the inside of the home and replacing the carpet in all bedrooms before move-in of next Tenant. Available July 7, 2020 or a bit before and pets are case by case with an additional deposit. Minimum two year lease.