19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Spectacular brick front townhome w/2 car garage that has been freshly painted throughout*Hardwood floors on main level*Completely updated kitchen with quartz countertops, new white cabinetry and stainless appliances*Large formal living room and dining room with crown moulding*Large Master Suite with vaulted ceiling and updated luxury master bath with quartz countertops*Nice secondary bedrooms and updated hall bath*Finished lower level with large recreation room with gas fireplace and 2nd 1/2 bath*Custom deck, upper level laundry, upgraded lighting & so much more!