Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE

19141 Commonwealth Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19141 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Spectacular brick front townhome w/2 car garage that has been freshly painted throughout*Hardwood floors on main level*Completely updated kitchen with quartz countertops, new white cabinetry and stainless appliances*Large formal living room and dining room with crown moulding*Large Master Suite with vaulted ceiling and updated luxury master bath with quartz countertops*Nice secondary bedrooms and updated hall bath*Finished lower level with large recreation room with gas fireplace and 2nd 1/2 bath*Custom deck, upper level laundry, upgraded lighting & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE have any available units?
19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE have?
Some of 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19141 COMMONWEALTH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

