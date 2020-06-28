All apartments in Lansdowne
19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE

19132 Rocky Crest Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19132 Rocky Crest Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
***MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION***WOW!!! ***LOOK AT THIS*** Gorgeous end-unit townhouse, over 2600 sq ft with a 2-car garage, fresh paint, new carpet. As you walk up the steps from the foyer, huge palladian windows greet you in the family room overlooking the massive rear deck and tree preserve in the back of the home. The large kitchen has cherry cabinets and granite countertops and an eat-in area for entertaining family and friends. Upper levels has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including the master with a deluxe suite. Lower level entertainment room with fireplace and half bath for a cozy man cave, lady lounge or kiddie corner. Great neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants and Route 7.***NEW PICS COMING SOON!!!!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE have any available units?
19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE have?
Some of 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE offers parking.
Does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE have a pool?
No, 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
