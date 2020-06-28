19132 ROCKY CREST TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

***MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION***WOW!!! ***LOOK AT THIS*** Gorgeous end-unit townhouse, over 2600 sq ft with a 2-car garage, fresh paint, new carpet. As you walk up the steps from the foyer, huge palladian windows greet you in the family room overlooking the massive rear deck and tree preserve in the back of the home. The large kitchen has cherry cabinets and granite countertops and an eat-in area for entertaining family and friends. Upper levels has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including the master with a deluxe suite. Lower level entertainment room with fireplace and half bath for a cozy man cave, lady lounge or kiddie corner. Great neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants and Route 7.***NEW PICS COMING SOON!!!!***