Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

4516 ELLERY COURT

4516 Ellery Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Ellery Ct, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, light and bright 3 level single family home in May's Quarter. No need to wait for builder to finish and this property offers so many custom upgrades. The home features 3 fully finished levels. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, back-splash, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, wet bar in basement, large deck and patio with fire pit, walk-out basement and so much more. May's Quarter is conveniently located close to everything, the Old Hickory Golf-Course, Commuter Options,Shopping and Dining and offers many amenities, including outdoor pool, tennis courts and playgrounds. Come see this home for yourself and check out all the great amenities May's Quarter offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 ELLERY COURT have any available units?
4516 ELLERY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4516 ELLERY COURT have?
Some of 4516 ELLERY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 ELLERY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4516 ELLERY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 ELLERY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4516 ELLERY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4516 ELLERY COURT offer parking?
No, 4516 ELLERY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4516 ELLERY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 ELLERY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 ELLERY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4516 ELLERY COURT has a pool.
Does 4516 ELLERY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4516 ELLERY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 ELLERY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 ELLERY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 ELLERY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 ELLERY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
