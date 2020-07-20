4516 ELLERY COURT

Amenities

Beautiful, light and bright 3 level single family home in May's Quarter. No need to wait for builder to finish and this property offers so many custom upgrades. The home features 3 fully finished levels. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, back-splash, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, wet bar in basement, large deck and patio with fire pit, walk-out basement and so much more. May's Quarter is conveniently located close to everything, the Old Hickory Golf-Course, Commuter Options,Shopping and Dining and offers many amenities, including outdoor pool, tennis courts and playgrounds. Come see this home for yourself and check out all the great amenities May's Quarter offers.