Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4026 CHETHAM WAY

4026 Chetham Way · No Longer Available
Location

4026 Chetham Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sought after Westridge neighborhood in Lakeridge! Drive, bike, or walk to nearby shopping and eating! Community trails and pool. Great 3-level home in good condition, one car garage and driveway parking. Two sizable BR with its own bath (master has jetted tub), each occupying a separate floor. Middle level BR boasts a balcony and top level master BR boasts cathedral ceilings and FP. Wood burning FP on the main level on an angled tile and mirrored wall separate the living area from the dining area. Step down to the living area onto easy care laminate flooring. Nice kitchen! Granite counters, newer appliances and plenty of cabinets, wine glass rack. Extra storage and lots of closets. Laundry conveniently located on middle level near BR. Rent includes water & sewer charge. Entry level will be repainted when tenant vacates. Pet friendly!!! $500 pet deposit. See Documents for pet restrictions per HOA/Condo assoc. and instructions to submit application on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 CHETHAM WAY have any available units?
4026 CHETHAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4026 CHETHAM WAY have?
Some of 4026 CHETHAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 CHETHAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4026 CHETHAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 CHETHAM WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 CHETHAM WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4026 CHETHAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4026 CHETHAM WAY offers parking.
Does 4026 CHETHAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4026 CHETHAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 CHETHAM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4026 CHETHAM WAY has a pool.
Does 4026 CHETHAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 4026 CHETHAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 CHETHAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4026 CHETHAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 CHETHAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 CHETHAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
