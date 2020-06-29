4026 CHETHAM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sought after Westridge neighborhood in Lakeridge! Drive, bike, or walk to nearby shopping and eating! Community trails and pool. Great 3-level home in good condition, one car garage and driveway parking. Two sizable BR with its own bath (master has jetted tub), each occupying a separate floor. Middle level BR boasts a balcony and top level master BR boasts cathedral ceilings and FP. Wood burning FP on the main level on an angled tile and mirrored wall separate the living area from the dining area. Step down to the living area onto easy care laminate flooring. Nice kitchen! Granite counters, newer appliances and plenty of cabinets, wine glass rack. Extra storage and lots of closets. Laundry conveniently located on middle level near BR. Rent includes water & sewer charge. Entry level will be repainted when tenant vacates. Pet friendly!!! $500 pet deposit. See Documents for pet restrictions per HOA/Condo assoc. and instructions to submit application on line.