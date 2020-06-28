All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
3984 BRUSSELS WAY
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

3984 BRUSSELS WAY

3984 Brussels Way · No Longer Available
Location

3984 Brussels Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bed Room, 3 Full Bath Room and 1 Half Bath Room at Lake Ridge Area. Two Assigned Parking in front and extra parking for visitors available. Inside all open form one end to the other. New floors, new cabinets, new gray color granite kitchen, custom matching granite of the line of the main cabinets, with the deck and steps to fenced yard. Upper Level, new high end carpeting with pattern design, master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with large closet and new custom tile master bath. Separate soaking tubs and glass enclosed shower. A separate full bath room for the two large bed rooms. Lower level has a walk out, full bath room and separate room for private office. The lease application forms are loaded on documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY have any available units?
3984 BRUSSELS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY have?
Some of 3984 BRUSSELS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3984 BRUSSELS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3984 BRUSSELS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3984 BRUSSELS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3984 BRUSSELS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3984 BRUSSELS WAY offers parking.
Does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3984 BRUSSELS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY have a pool?
No, 3984 BRUSSELS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY have accessible units?
No, 3984 BRUSSELS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3984 BRUSSELS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3984 BRUSSELS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3984 BRUSSELS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
