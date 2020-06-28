3984 BRUSSELS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 Bed Room, 3 Full Bath Room and 1 Half Bath Room at Lake Ridge Area. Two Assigned Parking in front and extra parking for visitors available. Inside all open form one end to the other. New floors, new cabinets, new gray color granite kitchen, custom matching granite of the line of the main cabinets, with the deck and steps to fenced yard. Upper Level, new high end carpeting with pattern design, master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with large closet and new custom tile master bath. Separate soaking tubs and glass enclosed shower. A separate full bath room for the two large bed rooms. Lower level has a walk out, full bath room and separate room for private office. The lease application forms are loaded on documents.