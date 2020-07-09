Freshly painted and ready to rent. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has new carpet and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen has new dishwasher and smooth surface stove. Refrigerator is new. Oak cabinets. New Built in microwave. Laminate flooring in kitchen and dining room. New carpet in Living Room and Rec room. New Blinds installed throughout. Walk out main level to fenced rear yard. Ceiling fan in Master Bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3657 WOODHAVEN COURT have any available units?
3657 WOODHAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3657 WOODHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 3657 WOODHAVEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 WOODHAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3657 WOODHAVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.