3657 WOODHAVEN COURT

Freshly painted and ready to rent. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has new carpet and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen has new dishwasher and smooth surface stove. Refrigerator is new. Oak cabinets. New Built in microwave. Laminate flooring in kitchen and dining room. New carpet in Living Room and Rec room. New Blinds installed throughout. Walk out main level to fenced rear yard. Ceiling fan in Master Bedroom.