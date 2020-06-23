All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:44 AM

3408 FLINT HILL PLACE

3408 Flint Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Flint Hill Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
**Incredible, beautifully remodeled colonial style home w/ contemporary flair**Covered front entry welcomes you, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout Main level, breathtaking kitchen w/ granite counter, recessed panel maple cabinetry, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, newer stainless steel appliances flows into relaxing family room w/ cozy wood burning fireplace, vaulted to ceiling w/ skylight & overlook from upper hallway. Remodeled half bath w/ wainscoting, chair rail, pedestal sink & contemporary lighting. Walk-out sliding glass door into extraordinary backyard featuring: deck w/ a bbq grill area, fully fenced, flat, grassy area & spacious shed. Tranquil master suite offers: walk-in closet w/ organizers, generous size for king size beds, ceiling fan w/ lighting, remodeled bath with custom ceramic tile floor & inlay, comfort height vanity w/ granite top. Spacious 2nd & 3rd BRs have ample closet space and share a remodeled hall bath! All baths & kitchen have been remodeled. Not your typical rental home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE have any available units?
3408 FLINT HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE have?
Some of 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3408 FLINT HILL PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE offer parking?
No, 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 FLINT HILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
