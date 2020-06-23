3408 FLINT HILL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

**Incredible, beautifully remodeled colonial style home w/ contemporary flair**Covered front entry welcomes you, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout Main level, breathtaking kitchen w/ granite counter, recessed panel maple cabinetry, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, newer stainless steel appliances flows into relaxing family room w/ cozy wood burning fireplace, vaulted to ceiling w/ skylight & overlook from upper hallway. Remodeled half bath w/ wainscoting, chair rail, pedestal sink & contemporary lighting. Walk-out sliding glass door into extraordinary backyard featuring: deck w/ a bbq grill area, fully fenced, flat, grassy area & spacious shed. Tranquil master suite offers: walk-in closet w/ organizers, generous size for king size beds, ceiling fan w/ lighting, remodeled bath with custom ceramic tile floor & inlay, comfort height vanity w/ granite top. Spacious 2nd & 3rd BRs have ample closet space and share a remodeled hall bath! All baths & kitchen have been remodeled. Not your typical rental home.