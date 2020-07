Amenities

ONE LEVEL LIVING Situate on Cul-De-Sac lot! 2 finished levels with approximately 2,000 SQ Ft. Main level features LR, DR with wo to deck overlooking trees, Kitchen with granite counters, tile floor, breakfast area with bay window, pantry; hardwood floors, updated hall bath, MBR with private bath, 2 add'l BRs* Lower Level Features large RR with Fp and Wo to patio, 4th Br, 3rd Ba, Den/Office and Storage Rm/Laundry Rm* Owner is Lic. REALTOR* No Smoking, No Cats, No Pets.