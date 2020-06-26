3149 HARVARD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath townhome located in sought after Lake Ridge! This lovely townhome has been recently updated. The kitchen has newer cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances, and flooring. The living/dining areas has all new updated flooring. The bedrooms are spacious and have updated carpet. Both bathrooms have been renovated! The back yard is fenced and has a large deck for your outdoor entertaining! There is an attached storage space! New tenants will have all the Lake Ridge amenities to include access to the pool, tot lots, playgrounds! This home has two private parking spaces right in front of your new home! Close to commuter lots and easy access to the EZ pass lanes! Great shopping and dining close by!