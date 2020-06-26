All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
3149 HARVARD STREET
3149 HARVARD STREET

3149 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

3149 Harvard Street, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath townhome located in sought after Lake Ridge! This lovely townhome has been recently updated. The kitchen has newer cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances, and flooring. The living/dining areas has all new updated flooring. The bedrooms are spacious and have updated carpet. Both bathrooms have been renovated! The back yard is fenced and has a large deck for your outdoor entertaining! There is an attached storage space! New tenants will have all the Lake Ridge amenities to include access to the pool, tot lots, playgrounds! This home has two private parking spaces right in front of your new home! Close to commuter lots and easy access to the EZ pass lanes! Great shopping and dining close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 HARVARD STREET have any available units?
3149 HARVARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3149 HARVARD STREET have?
Some of 3149 HARVARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 HARVARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3149 HARVARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 HARVARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3149 HARVARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3149 HARVARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3149 HARVARD STREET offers parking.
Does 3149 HARVARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3149 HARVARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 HARVARD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3149 HARVARD STREET has a pool.
Does 3149 HARVARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3149 HARVARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 HARVARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 HARVARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3149 HARVARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3149 HARVARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
