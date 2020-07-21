All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2655 FALMOUTH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2655 FALMOUTH COURT
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

2655 FALMOUTH COURT

2655 Falmouth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2655 Falmouth Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms! Located on a cul-de-sac in Lake Ridge. Hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops. Wood deck with fully fenced backyard, Huge lower level family room with fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT have any available units?
2655 FALMOUTH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT have?
Some of 2655 FALMOUTH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 FALMOUTH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2655 FALMOUTH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 FALMOUTH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2655 FALMOUTH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT offer parking?
No, 2655 FALMOUTH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2655 FALMOUTH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT have a pool?
No, 2655 FALMOUTH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT have accessible units?
No, 2655 FALMOUTH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2655 FALMOUTH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 FALMOUTH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 FALMOUTH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia