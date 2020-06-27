Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2576 MERRYWOOD COURT
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2576 MERRYWOOD COURT
2576 Merrywood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2576 Merrywood Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute condo in sought-after Lake Ridge location! Open living and dining room area! Spacious bedrooms! Commuter's dream!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT have any available units?
2576 MERRYWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2576 MERRYWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2576 MERRYWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
