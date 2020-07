2057 STARGRASS CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELCOMING 2 BEDROOM, 3 BATH TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT TO HOST GUEST OR CREATE A RETREAT TO SIT BY YOUR FIREPLACE. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED. CONVENIENCE IS AT YOUR HAND, LOCATED 5 MINUTES FROM THE HIGHWAY FOR EASY COMMUTING AND 2 MILES FROM OCCOQUAN VILLAGE TO RELAX ON THE WEEK-ENDS. THE SHOPPING AMENITIES ARE ENDLESS WITH POTOMAC MILLS OUTLETS, COSTCO, SAM'S, WEGMANS, LIDL AND MORE. WITH THE RECENT PRICE REDUCTION THIS IS LIKELY TO LEAVE THE MARKET SOONER RATHER THAN LATER. CONTACT AGENT TO MAKE THIS HOME YOURS! PARK IN SPACE 78. LEASE APPLY ON LINE AT WWW.LONGANDFOSTER.COM