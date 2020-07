Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GREAT PRICE FOR THIS 3-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN LAKE RIDGE; 3 BRS, 2.5 BAS; EAT IN KITCHEN; MBR WITH FULL BATH; WALK OUT DINING ROOM TO BACKYARD BACKING TO WOODS. CONVENIENT TO I-95, COMMUTING, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, ETC. AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH. PROPERTY IS IN ~AS-IS~ CONDITION; ANY REQUESTS FOR REPAIRS MUST BE SUBMITTED W/APPLICATION