2036 STARGRASS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FRESH AND CLEAN TWO BEDROOM TOWN HOME WITH HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH A NICE LARGE DECK ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND THE LOWER LEVEL. MASTER BEDROOM HAS TWO CLOSETS AND FACES TO A GREEN WOODSY VIEW. BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM AND COMPLETE HALL AREA HAS BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD LOOKING TILES FOR EASY CARE. BACK YARD IS FENCED IN WITH NICE LARGE WOOD DECK FOR A GREAT ENTERTAINING SPACE. BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM HAS ACCESS TO BACK YARD DECK. ENJOY THE GAS FIREPLACE IN THE BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM ANYTIME. CLOSE TO MAJOR BUS ROUTES AND COMMUTER LOT WITH SLUG LINES. GREAT SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT LOCATIONS AND PRINCE WILLIAM PARKS THROUGHOUT THE AREA. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE WITH A $500.00 DEPOSIT ON THE LEASE. ON LINE APPLICATIONS ONLY. SECURITY DEPOSIT/$1900.00 AND PET FEE SECURED FUNDS ONLY.