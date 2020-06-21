All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

13183 Oak Farm Dr

13183 Oak Farm Drive · (703) 520-5000
Location

13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13183 Oak Farm Dr · Avail. Jun 24

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3468 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home. Hardwood floors throughout, tile kitchen floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, new dishwasher, large island, lots of storage options, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining area. Upstairs the master bedroom is spacious, easily fits a king-sized bed, and has an attached office for the stay at home worker or crafter in the family. Master bathroom is large and beautiful featuring double sinks, large jetted soaker tub, and separate shower. Three more bedrooms on the upstairs floor offer enough space for kid's beds and toys, have vaulted ceilings and huge picturesque windows offering tons of light during the day. Bedrooms share a bathroom that features double sinks, a large counter area, and a bathtub. The basement features a large rec room/family space, one large bedroom with large windows, and a full bathroom. Basement has walkout access to the large fully fenced landscaped backyard with old-growth trees. Other amenities this home offers are a large deck off the kitchen, a wood fireplace, 2 car garage, and in-home washer and dryer hookups with a new washer and dryer included. Housing Community has no thru traffic, three playgrounds, pool, basketball courts, woods, stream, and great walking trails. House is the biggest model in the community with great neighbors and plenty of kids. The location of this house offers easy access to I-95 and shopping services. Tenant pays electricity, gas, and water HOA covers sewer and garbage. Pets are welcome. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5835642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

