13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home. Hardwood floors throughout, tile kitchen floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, new dishwasher, large island, lots of storage options, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining area. Upstairs the master bedroom is spacious, easily fits a king-sized bed, and has an attached office for the stay at home worker or crafter in the family. Master bathroom is large and beautiful featuring double sinks, large jetted soaker tub, and separate shower. Three more bedrooms on the upstairs floor offer enough space for kid's beds and toys, have vaulted ceilings and huge picturesque windows offering tons of light during the day. Bedrooms share a bathroom that features double sinks, a large counter area, and a bathtub. The basement features a large rec room/family space, one large bedroom with large windows, and a full bathroom. Basement has walkout access to the large fully fenced landscaped backyard with old-growth trees. Other amenities this home offers are a large deck off the kitchen, a wood fireplace, 2 car garage, and in-home washer and dryer hookups with a new washer and dryer included. Housing Community has no thru traffic, three playgrounds, pool, basketball courts, woods, stream, and great walking trails. House is the biggest model in the community with great neighbors and plenty of kids. The location of this house offers easy access to I-95 and shopping services. Tenant pays electricity, gas, and water HOA covers sewer and garbage. Pets are welcome. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



