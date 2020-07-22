All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:35 PM

13012 Montpelier Court

13012 Montpelier Court · No Longer Available
Location

13012 Montpelier Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
13012 Montpelier Court Available 06/01/20 - If youre looking for a turn-key property to call your new home, then stop your search now because youve found it! Located within the beautiful Lake Ridge community is this gorgeous 4 bed/3 bath house nestled on half an acre of peaceful tranquility. Downstairs youll find a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, large family room, formal living room, formal dining room, office with built-in cabinetry, and updated powder room. Upstairs youll find 4 large bedrooms with newer carpet throughout. The large master bedroom has plenty of room for a king size bed and features a large walk-in closet and 5-piece master bathroom. The basement is currently unfinished and has plenty of room for storage. This well-maintained, owner-occupied home is being offered as a first time rental. Amenities include multiple pools, tennis courts, tot-lots, walking trails, lake access and more! Now is your chance to rent your dream home today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5631998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13012 Montpelier Court have any available units?
13012 Montpelier Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 13012 Montpelier Court have?
Some of 13012 Montpelier Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13012 Montpelier Court currently offering any rent specials?
13012 Montpelier Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13012 Montpelier Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13012 Montpelier Court is pet friendly.
Does 13012 Montpelier Court offer parking?
No, 13012 Montpelier Court does not offer parking.
Does 13012 Montpelier Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13012 Montpelier Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13012 Montpelier Court have a pool?
Yes, 13012 Montpelier Court has a pool.
Does 13012 Montpelier Court have accessible units?
No, 13012 Montpelier Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13012 Montpelier Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13012 Montpelier Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13012 Montpelier Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13012 Montpelier Court does not have units with air conditioning.
