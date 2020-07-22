Amenities
13012 Montpelier Court Available 06/01/20 - If youre looking for a turn-key property to call your new home, then stop your search now because youve found it! Located within the beautiful Lake Ridge community is this gorgeous 4 bed/3 bath house nestled on half an acre of peaceful tranquility. Downstairs youll find a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, large family room, formal living room, formal dining room, office with built-in cabinetry, and updated powder room. Upstairs youll find 4 large bedrooms with newer carpet throughout. The large master bedroom has plenty of room for a king size bed and features a large walk-in closet and 5-piece master bathroom. The basement is currently unfinished and has plenty of room for storage. This well-maintained, owner-occupied home is being offered as a first time rental. Amenities include multiple pools, tennis courts, tot-lots, walking trails, lake access and more! Now is your chance to rent your dream home today!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5631998)