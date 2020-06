Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

DONT MISS THIS FANTASTIC TOWN HOME FOR RENT! 3 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL AND 2 HALF BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, BACKSPLASH. FENCED IN YARD, WALK OUT BASEMENT AND ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT. 2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS AND PLENTY OF STREET PARKING FOR GUESTS NEARBY. ALL UTILITIES AND RENTERS INSURANCE PAID BY TENANT.MUST SEE!!!!