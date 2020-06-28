All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12841 Mill Brook Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12841 Mill Brook Ct
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:57 AM

12841 Mill Brook Ct

12841 Mill Brook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12841 Mill Brook Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29e55e9089 ---- Welcome Home! Large 4 level end unit townhouse w/ water view! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic floors. Hardwood floors in open and bright dining and living room combo with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass door to back deck. Stunning 2 level master with LOTS of closet room and full bath. 2nd bedroom has full bath. OR USE master as 2 bedrooms (NTC) Basement features large rec room with full bath. 1 block away from commuter bus, shops, restaurants, commuter lot and close to I95! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

1 Years Dryer Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12841 Mill Brook Ct have any available units?
12841 Mill Brook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12841 Mill Brook Ct have?
Some of 12841 Mill Brook Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12841 Mill Brook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12841 Mill Brook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12841 Mill Brook Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12841 Mill Brook Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12841 Mill Brook Ct offer parking?
No, 12841 Mill Brook Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12841 Mill Brook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12841 Mill Brook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12841 Mill Brook Ct have a pool?
No, 12841 Mill Brook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12841 Mill Brook Ct have accessible units?
No, 12841 Mill Brook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12841 Mill Brook Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12841 Mill Brook Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12841 Mill Brook Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12841 Mill Brook Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia