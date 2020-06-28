12841 Mill Brook Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29e55e9089 ---- Welcome Home! Large 4 level end unit townhouse w/ water view! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic floors. Hardwood floors in open and bright dining and living room combo with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass door to back deck. Stunning 2 level master with LOTS of closet room and full bath. 2nd bedroom has full bath. OR USE master as 2 bedrooms (NTC) Basement features large rec room with full bath. 1 block away from commuter bus, shops, restaurants, commuter lot and close to I95! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.



1 Years Dryer Scenic View