Lake Ridge, VA
12607 DULCINEA PLACE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

12607 DULCINEA PLACE

12607 Dulcinea Place · No Longer Available
Location

12607 Dulcinea Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Property is beautifully renovated. New ceramic tiles in Foyer, kitchen and basement. Fresh modern paint throughout the entire house. The basement features a full bath with spacious 4th bedroom and living area, French doors leading to backyard! Hardwood floors on main level and upstairs. The hallway bath is freshly renovated with new ceramic tiles and paint. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steele appliances. Main door and storm door are brand new. Landlord has taken complete pride ownership on this home and is looking for someone that will do the same. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST! It really won't. Call me today for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE have any available units?
12607 DULCINEA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE have?
Some of 12607 DULCINEA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12607 DULCINEA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12607 DULCINEA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 DULCINEA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12607 DULCINEA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE offer parking?
No, 12607 DULCINEA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12607 DULCINEA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE have a pool?
No, 12607 DULCINEA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12607 DULCINEA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12607 DULCINEA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12607 DULCINEA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12607 DULCINEA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

