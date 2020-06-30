12607 DULCINEA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Property is beautifully renovated. New ceramic tiles in Foyer, kitchen and basement. Fresh modern paint throughout the entire house. The basement features a full bath with spacious 4th bedroom and living area, French doors leading to backyard! Hardwood floors on main level and upstairs. The hallway bath is freshly renovated with new ceramic tiles and paint. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steele appliances. Main door and storm door are brand new. Landlord has taken complete pride ownership on this home and is looking for someone that will do the same. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST! It really won't. Call me today for access.