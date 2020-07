12439 ABBEY KNOLL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Application Accepted**Upgraded Westridge End-Unit**3-Bedrooms + Lower Level Den**3.5-Bathrooms**Walk-Out Recreation Room**Gas Fireplace**Eat-In Kitchen**Granite Counters**Stainless Appliances**Updated Baths**Rear Deck & Patio**Walk To Pool/Clubhouse**Fenced Rear Yard**$35/pp Processing Fee**Pets On A Case By Case ($1000 Pet Deposit)**2 or 3 year lease only**Available As Of June 1st**Thank you for practicing social distancing while viewing the property, wearing facial masks and please do not touch counters as a safety precaution.