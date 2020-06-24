12365 Wadsworth Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c88200d029 ----

Welcome home! 2 level condo in the Hampton House. Main floor features living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Exit through the sliding glass door to Large balcony looking at trees. Gallery kitchen with separate dining room. Large master bedroom with full that and sliding glass doors to balcony. On the opposite end you have another bedroom with full bath. Go up the spiral stair case in the living room to the loft overlooking the living room. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer In Unit