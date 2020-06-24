All apartments in Lake Ridge
12365 Wadsworth Way
12365 Wadsworth Way

12365 Wadsworth Way · No Longer Available
Location

12365 Wadsworth Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c88200d029 ----
Welcome home! 2 level condo in the Hampton House. Main floor features living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Exit through the sliding glass door to Large balcony looking at trees. Gallery kitchen with separate dining room. Large master bedroom with full that and sliding glass doors to balcony. On the opposite end you have another bedroom with full bath. Go up the spiral stair case in the living room to the loft overlooking the living room. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12365 Wadsworth Way have any available units?
12365 Wadsworth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12365 Wadsworth Way have?
Some of 12365 Wadsworth Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12365 Wadsworth Way currently offering any rent specials?
12365 Wadsworth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12365 Wadsworth Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12365 Wadsworth Way is pet friendly.
Does 12365 Wadsworth Way offer parking?
No, 12365 Wadsworth Way does not offer parking.
Does 12365 Wadsworth Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12365 Wadsworth Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12365 Wadsworth Way have a pool?
No, 12365 Wadsworth Way does not have a pool.
Does 12365 Wadsworth Way have accessible units?
No, 12365 Wadsworth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12365 Wadsworth Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12365 Wadsworth Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12365 Wadsworth Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12365 Wadsworth Way has units with air conditioning.
