Lake Ridge, VA
12315 Cinnamon St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

12315 Cinnamon St

12315 Cinnamon Street · No Longer Available
Location

12315 Cinnamon Street, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
Lake Ridge Townhouse for Rent - Lovely 3 Level Townhouse in Lake Ridge, ready for new tenants mid January 2020. Close to I-95, Quantico, shopping, grocery stores & schools.

This 3 bedroom, 2 full & 2 half bath home features a full basement, large kitchen, fenced rear yard and assigned parking. Full refresh happening of the home prior to tenant move-in.

Lake Ridge Community offers an Outdoor Pool, Playgrounds and ample common grounds. Rent includes use of community amenities and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter replacement program ($15/mo).

Minimum income qualifications $70k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8.

Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Joseph Suarez with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA.

(RLNE5391115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 Cinnamon St have any available units?
12315 Cinnamon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12315 Cinnamon St have?
Some of 12315 Cinnamon St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12315 Cinnamon St currently offering any rent specials?
12315 Cinnamon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 Cinnamon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12315 Cinnamon St is pet friendly.
Does 12315 Cinnamon St offer parking?
Yes, 12315 Cinnamon St offers parking.
Does 12315 Cinnamon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12315 Cinnamon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 Cinnamon St have a pool?
Yes, 12315 Cinnamon St has a pool.
Does 12315 Cinnamon St have accessible units?
No, 12315 Cinnamon St does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 Cinnamon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12315 Cinnamon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12315 Cinnamon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12315 Cinnamon St does not have units with air conditioning.

