12315 Cinnamon St

Lake Ridge Townhouse for Rent - Lovely 3 Level Townhouse in Lake Ridge, ready for new tenants mid January 2020. Close to I-95, Quantico, shopping, grocery stores & schools.



This 3 bedroom, 2 full & 2 half bath home features a full basement, large kitchen, fenced rear yard and assigned parking. Full refresh happening of the home prior to tenant move-in.



Lake Ridge Community offers an Outdoor Pool, Playgrounds and ample common grounds. Rent includes use of community amenities and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter replacement program ($15/mo).



Minimum income qualifications $70k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8.



Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Joseph Suarez with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA.



