Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely, clean end unit townhome in sought after Lake Ridge. Three bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large eat-in kitchen and spacious family room and big deck! Fenced end-unit townhome with walk out into large rear yard. Great shape and recently renovated! Ample storage in basement (unfinished) - equipped with washer and dryer! Available Immediately! Hurry! $1750/month - Good Credit Required! No Smokers. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis!