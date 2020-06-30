All apartments in Lake Ridge
12268 LADYMEADE COURT
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

12268 LADYMEADE COURT

12268 Ladymeade Court · No Longer Available
Location

12268 Ladymeade Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This cozy 2 Beds/2Baths condo has tall windows with lots of light and is move in ready. It has a galley kitchen and breakfast bar, master suite and a washer and dryer. The community has a pool, tennis court, walking distance to the Occoquan Reservoir and nearby the PW Connector public bus transportation. It is located in the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge and located within a short distance from from Dillingham Square which has a variety of stores for shopping convenience. Call now, and apply so you could be in by Thanksgiving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT have any available units?
12268 LADYMEADE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT have?
Some of 12268 LADYMEADE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12268 LADYMEADE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12268 LADYMEADE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12268 LADYMEADE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12268 LADYMEADE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT offer parking?
No, 12268 LADYMEADE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12268 LADYMEADE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12268 LADYMEADE COURT has a pool.
Does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12268 LADYMEADE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12268 LADYMEADE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12268 LADYMEADE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12268 LADYMEADE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

