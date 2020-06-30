12268 LADYMEADE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

This cozy 2 Beds/2Baths condo has tall windows with lots of light and is move in ready. It has a galley kitchen and breakfast bar, master suite and a washer and dryer. The community has a pool, tennis court, walking distance to the Occoquan Reservoir and nearby the PW Connector public bus transportation. It is located in the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge and located within a short distance from from Dillingham Square which has a variety of stores for shopping convenience. Call now, and apply so you could be in by Thanksgiving.