Move in ready. Cozy 3 level Townhouse in Lake Ridge with 3 levels and 1 1/2 baths. Custom back deck and private lower level patio. Must see! Please call or Text Danica at 571-969-9855 with any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12264 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have any available units?
12264 DAPPLE GRAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12264 DAPPLE GRAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12264 DAPPLE GRAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.