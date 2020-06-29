12264 DAPPLE GRAY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony oven refrigerator

Move in ready. Cozy 3 level Townhouse in Lake Ridge with 3 levels and 1 1/2 baths. Custom back deck and private lower level patio. Must see! Please call or Text Danica at 571-969-9855 with any questions.