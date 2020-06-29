All apartments in Lake Ridge
12264 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

12264 DAPPLE GRAY COURT

12264 Dapple Gray Court · No Longer Available
Location

12264 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready. Cozy 3 level Townhouse in Lake Ridge with 3 levels and 1 1/2 baths. Custom back deck and private lower level patio. Must see! Please call or Text Danica at 571-969-9855 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

