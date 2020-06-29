Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:22 PM

12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE
12129 Salemtown Drive
·
No Longer Available
12129 Salemtown Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have any available units?
12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
Is 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12129 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
