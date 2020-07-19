All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11978 CARDAMOM DR

11978 Cardamom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11978 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story 2 bed/2 bath Penthouse rental is big space for the money! Ample storage! open concept loft-style master bedroom. Ease of your own washer & dryer. Relax before the wood burning fireplace on the main level, or on your own spacious covered deck. Come home to the tranquility of the lovely Vinings association, nestled next to a peaceful stream, and 1 block to the entertaining Fantasy Playgound! Rent includes water/sewer and trash. Pets will be considered on case by case basis. Landlord requests an 18 month lease, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11978 CARDAMOM DR have any available units?
11978 CARDAMOM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11978 CARDAMOM DR have?
Some of 11978 CARDAMOM DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11978 CARDAMOM DR currently offering any rent specials?
11978 CARDAMOM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11978 CARDAMOM DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11978 CARDAMOM DR is pet friendly.
Does 11978 CARDAMOM DR offer parking?
No, 11978 CARDAMOM DR does not offer parking.
Does 11978 CARDAMOM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11978 CARDAMOM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11978 CARDAMOM DR have a pool?
No, 11978 CARDAMOM DR does not have a pool.
Does 11978 CARDAMOM DR have accessible units?
No, 11978 CARDAMOM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11978 CARDAMOM DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11978 CARDAMOM DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11978 CARDAMOM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11978 CARDAMOM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

