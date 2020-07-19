11978 CARDAMOM DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story 2 bed/2 bath Penthouse rental is big space for the money! Ample storage! open concept loft-style master bedroom. Ease of your own washer & dryer. Relax before the wood burning fireplace on the main level, or on your own spacious covered deck. Come home to the tranquility of the lovely Vinings association, nestled next to a peaceful stream, and 1 block to the entertaining Fantasy Playgound! Rent includes water/sewer and trash. Pets will be considered on case by case basis. Landlord requests an 18 month lease, please.