11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301
11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301

11761 Tolson Place · No Longer Available
Location

11761 Tolson Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the front door you can see the beautiful hardwood flooring which is throughout. Make your way in the living room and out the sliding glass door to your balcony. Come back in the door and make a left and you will see your double sided fireplace moving into your dining room. Kitchen overlooks both dining room and living room for an open feeling! Make your way up the stairs and to your left where you will find the first master bedroom with full bath. In the hallway you will find your washer and dryer. Down the haul you will find your second master bedroom with full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 have any available units?
11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 have?
Some of 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 is pet friendly.
Does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 offers parking.
Does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 have a pool?
No, 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 does not have a pool.
Does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301 has units with air conditioning.

