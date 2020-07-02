11761 Tolson Pl Apt 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the front door you can see the beautiful hardwood flooring which is throughout. Make your way in the living room and out the sliding glass door to your balcony. Come back in the door and make a left and you will see your double sided fireplace moving into your dining room. Kitchen overlooks both dining room and living room for an open feeling! Make your way up the stairs and to your left where you will find the first master bedroom with full bath. In the hallway you will find your washer and dryer. Down the haul you will find your second master bedroom with full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.