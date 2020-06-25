11658 Melcombe Ct

Amenities

$1100 / 900ft2 - Entire basement for rent (Lake Ridge Virginia)



900 sq ft available MAY 1



1 Responsible Neat INDIVIDUAL(Military,Contractor Government employee or Grad student or Intern) 1 PERSON ONLY to rent immaculate comtempary basement that opens up to the lower level, with separate room and bathroom which includes 2 flat screen tvs Cable WIFI High Speed Internet included. Fridge Microwave Toaster Oven (leather couch, entertainment system, desk with chair. Full size bed, nite stand, dresser fireplace 2 closets one for clothes and the other for linens ) shared entry to home. Shared Washer& Dryer NO KITCHEN Off street parking. All utilities included! $1100 deposit required NO PETS!!! Quite Neighborhood swimming,fishing,boating,tennis,golf course 5 minutes away Lake Ridge State Park, Potomac Mills Mall 15 minutes away, wide variety of restaurants and shopping centers.