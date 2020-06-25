All apartments in Lake Ridge
11658 Melcombe Ct

11658 Melcombe Court · No Longer Available
Location

11658 Melcombe Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
tennis court
CLnorthern virginia > rooms & shares...

 $1100 / 900ft2 - Entire basement for rent (Lake Ridge Virginia)

900 sq ft available MAY 1

FULLY FURNISHED BASEMENT

 

1 Responsible Neat INDIVIDUAL(Military,Contractor Government employee or Grad student or Intern) 1 PERSON ONLY to rent immaculate comtempary basement that opens up to the lower level, with separate room and bathroom which includes 2 flat screen tvs Cable WIFI High Speed Internet included. Fridge Microwave Toaster Oven (leather couch, entertainment system, desk with chair. Full size bed, nite stand, dresser fireplace 2 closets one for clothes and the other for linens ) shared entry to home. Shared Washer& Dryer NO KITCHEN Off street parking. All utilities included! $1100 deposit required NO PETS!!! Quite Neighborhood swimming,fishing,boating,tennis,golf course 5 minutes away Lake Ridge State Park, Potomac Mills Mall 15 minutes away, wide variety of restaurants and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

