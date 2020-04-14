6557 DEARBORN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautifully renovated 4 bed, 3 bath single family home offers an array of features rarely available in the DMV. Inside you will find hardwood floors throughout, 2 full kitchens located on the fist and second floor, a newly added sun-room with abundant natural light that overlooks the back yard. Off the sun room you can enjoy dinner on the private deck that raps around the entire back of the house or sit out off the master to enjoy coffee or a book. Downstairs has an expansive open floor plan with tons of windows and a walk out to a generous patio for a fire or additional outdoor dining with recessed lights. This private .6 acre lot backs to a quite stream that takes you directly to Lake Barcorft with a quick few paddles in your kayak/canoe. If you are looking for an updated home, that has been meticulously cared for, with a large floor plan, with 1st and 2nd floor functional living, a quite family friendly neighborhood and a back yard that will make you never want to leave. Look no further. Property is available July 1st.