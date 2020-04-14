All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
6557 DEARBORN DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

6557 DEARBORN DRIVE

6557 Dearborn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6557 Dearborn Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautifully renovated 4 bed, 3 bath single family home offers an array of features rarely available in the DMV. Inside you will find hardwood floors throughout, 2 full kitchens located on the fist and second floor, a newly added sun-room with abundant natural light that overlooks the back yard. Off the sun room you can enjoy dinner on the private deck that raps around the entire back of the house or sit out off the master to enjoy coffee or a book. Downstairs has an expansive open floor plan with tons of windows and a walk out to a generous patio for a fire or additional outdoor dining with recessed lights. This private .6 acre lot backs to a quite stream that takes you directly to Lake Barcorft with a quick few paddles in your kayak/canoe. If you are looking for an updated home, that has been meticulously cared for, with a large floor plan, with 1st and 2nd floor functional living, a quite family friendly neighborhood and a back yard that will make you never want to leave. Look no further. Property is available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE have any available units?
6557 DEARBORN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE have?
Some of 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6557 DEARBORN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6557 DEARBORN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 Bedrooms
Lake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America