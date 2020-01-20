All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:47 AM

6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE

6437 Walters Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6437 Walters Woods Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All brick stately 4 level, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home on 1/2 acre lot. Approximately 3400 square feet of living space.. Newly renovated inviting kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Remodeled upstairs hallway bathroom! Circular driveway brings you into this expansive home. Great potential to turn this into a one of a kind home. Put your finishing touch on this home and make it truly yours! Room to build a garage or build above the sun room or expand the top floor. Formal Living Rm w/ wood burning fireplace. Huge 2 story Family Room that would make for a great movie room. Separate Dining Room. Breakfast Room and Sun Room with ceramic floors. Hardwood flooring on upper level, main level and in the basement. Roof is only 4 years old. HVAC unit is 3 years old. New toilets. LED lights throughout the house. Brand new renovated kitchen. Brand new washer and dryer! Upstairs: Master bedroom: 15x15 2nd bedroom: 14x9 3rd bedroom: 14x8 4th bedroom:14x10 and 2 full bathroomsMain level: Kitchen: Living Room: 17x15 SunroomLower Level: Huge Family RoomBasement: Rec Room: 21x15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 Bedrooms
Lake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America