6437 WALTERS WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

All brick stately 4 level, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home on 1/2 acre lot. Approximately 3400 square feet of living space.. Newly renovated inviting kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Remodeled upstairs hallway bathroom! Circular driveway brings you into this expansive home. Great potential to turn this into a one of a kind home. Put your finishing touch on this home and make it truly yours! Room to build a garage or build above the sun room or expand the top floor. Formal Living Rm w/ wood burning fireplace. Huge 2 story Family Room that would make for a great movie room. Separate Dining Room. Breakfast Room and Sun Room with ceramic floors. Hardwood flooring on upper level, main level and in the basement. Roof is only 4 years old. HVAC unit is 3 years old. New toilets. LED lights throughout the house. Brand new renovated kitchen. Brand new washer and dryer! Upstairs: Master bedroom: 15x15 2nd bedroom: 14x9 3rd bedroom: 14x8 4th bedroom:14x10 and 2 full bathroomsMain level: Kitchen: Living Room: 17x15 SunroomLower Level: Huge Family RoomBasement: Rec Room: 21x15