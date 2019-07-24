6388 Lakewood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f24eac087 ---- Renovated Rambler in Falls Church! Adorable single family home offers open and updated kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling height cabinets. Large bath boasts granite topped double vanity, deep soaking tub, and separate shower. Wood floors, recessed lighting, and crown molding throughout, neutral paint will touch up for new tenant. Bright living room has gas fireplace with stone surround. Fully fenced, private back yard has a deck and storage shed, landscaping to come. Walk to shopping center and bus stop to Pentagon on Columbia Pike, less than 1 mile to Lake Barcroft. Minutes to 395!