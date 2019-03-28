All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 3426 BLAIR RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
3426 BLAIR RD
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

3426 BLAIR RD

3426 Blair Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3426 Blair Road, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED home available for a minimum of 6 months but owner is flexible if you need 1 or 2 more months beyond that. Home is available starting February 15, 2019. Lovely 4BR/3BA Rambler w/expansive, renovated kitchen & den, 2-Car Garage & nice deck located in LAKE BARCROFT. Enjoy the lake & 5 white sanded beaches & be only 7 miles to DC, 3 miles to EFC Metro, 5 miles to Pentagon, and within 2 miles to Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Shoppers. Utilities and Yard Care not included in Rent. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 BLAIR RD have any available units?
3426 BLAIR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 3426 BLAIR RD have?
Some of 3426 BLAIR RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 BLAIR RD currently offering any rent specials?
3426 BLAIR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 BLAIR RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3426 BLAIR RD is pet friendly.
Does 3426 BLAIR RD offer parking?
Yes, 3426 BLAIR RD offers parking.
Does 3426 BLAIR RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3426 BLAIR RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 BLAIR RD have a pool?
No, 3426 BLAIR RD does not have a pool.
Does 3426 BLAIR RD have accessible units?
No, 3426 BLAIR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 BLAIR RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 BLAIR RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 BLAIR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3426 BLAIR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 3 BedroomsLake Barcroft Apartments with Balconies
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Barcroft Apartments with Parking
Lake Barcroft Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFranklin Farm, VACalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MD
Bensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America