Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Handsome 4+ BR, 2.5 Bath, 3 Lvl Split will be all ready for 9/1 occupancy * Newer appliances * Tons of storage * Great looking house with several nice amenities * Large rooms * Bright & Cheerful Atmosphere * Fenced level back yard * Large driveway w attached carport * Easy Access to Pentagon, DC, I-395, Ft Myers, Rt 50, Great Shopping and Eateries! * Responsible Credit & references a must! * Be sure to CALL FIRST * Tenant Occupied