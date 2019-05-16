All apartments in Lake Barcroft
3258 FARAGUT

3258 Faragut Court · No Longer Available
Lake Barcroft
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

3258 Faragut Court, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home close to Justice park. This house has it all: master bath, tons of storage space, wood floors throughout, fenced in yard and a garage. Basement has four extra bonus rooms and tons of natural light. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3258 FARAGUT have any available units?
3258 FARAGUT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 3258 FARAGUT have?
Some of 3258 FARAGUT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3258 FARAGUT currently offering any rent specials?
3258 FARAGUT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3258 FARAGUT pet-friendly?
No, 3258 FARAGUT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 3258 FARAGUT offer parking?
Yes, 3258 FARAGUT offers parking.
Does 3258 FARAGUT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3258 FARAGUT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3258 FARAGUT have a pool?
No, 3258 FARAGUT does not have a pool.
Does 3258 FARAGUT have accessible units?
No, 3258 FARAGUT does not have accessible units.
Does 3258 FARAGUT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3258 FARAGUT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3258 FARAGUT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3258 FARAGUT does not have units with air conditioning.
