3035 HAZELTON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

JUST ON THE MARKET! SUBURBAN OASIS. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME WITH 1-CAR GARAGE ON QUAINT WOODED CUL-DE-SAC STREET IN BUFFALO HILL (IN THE SLEEPY HOLLOW AREA), *WELL-MAINTAINED *STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL. TWO BRICK FIREPLACES. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS LIVING ROOM BAY WINDOW. GREAT BACKYARD WITH TOWERING TREES, FLAGSTONE PATIO AND LARGE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. SEVEN CORNERS LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING (SHOPPING, METRO, AND DC . APPROXIMATELY 2.2 MILES TO EAST FALLS CHURCH METRO & 3.2 MILES TO THE WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO. PLUS A BACK-UP GENERATOR WHEN THE POWER GOES OUT. WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT THIS FABULOUS HOME. AVAILABLE 7/24/2020 (SUBJECT TO CHANGE). PHOTOS SHOWN ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING.