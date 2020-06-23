7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE

Amenities

Come home to this inviting end unit townhome in desirable Kingstowne! First offering as a rental, this well-maintained property is ready for immediate occupancy.With three levels above grade, there is a one car garage - with garage door opener - and parking allowed in the driveway.The community is located with relatively easy access to multiple commute routes and public transportation. The townhouse interior is a combination of traditional and open floor plans. The kitchen /breakfast room extends across the full width of the house opening onto a deck enjoying the view of a wooded area in the rear of the house.The end unit provides extra daylight from a staircase window. There are hardwood floors through out except in the bedroom & bathroom areas. Upstairs there is a wonderful, recently renovated Master with luxury en suite featuring a full glass enclosed shower, a free-standing tub and dual sink, plus vanity with marble top. The walk-in closet is enhanced with an Elfa storage system. Additionally there are two bedrooms and a sparkling hall bath. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. In the lower level there is a family room with gas fireplace. The room opens to the rear yard - fully fenced. Entrance to the house from the garage adjoins the access to the laundry or one can go directly from the garage into a marvelous 10' x 14' shelved storage/mechanical room. To assist in yard maintenance there is a sprinkler system. Kingstowne is a sought-after community with community pool and recreation facilities, an abundance of shopping and eatery choices and a movie theater. There is plenty to enjoy within the community and in the greater region. The trash collection and snow removal are included in the lease. The minimum lease is 24 months . Schedule your tour today!