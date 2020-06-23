All apartments in Kingstowne
7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE
7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE

7713 Rachael Whitney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7713 Rachael Whitney Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Come home to this inviting end unit townhome in desirable Kingstowne! First offering as a rental, this well-maintained property is ready for immediate occupancy.With three levels above grade, there is a one car garage - with garage door opener - and parking allowed in the driveway.The community is located with relatively easy access to multiple commute routes and public transportation. The townhouse interior is a combination of traditional and open floor plans. The kitchen /breakfast room extends across the full width of the house opening onto a deck enjoying the view of a wooded area in the rear of the house.The end unit provides extra daylight from a staircase window. There are hardwood floors through out except in the bedroom & bathroom areas. Upstairs there is a wonderful, recently renovated Master with luxury en suite featuring a full glass enclosed shower, a free-standing tub and dual sink, plus vanity with marble top. The walk-in closet is enhanced with an Elfa storage system. Additionally there are two bedrooms and a sparkling hall bath. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. In the lower level there is a family room with gas fireplace. The room opens to the rear yard - fully fenced. Entrance to the house from the garage adjoins the access to the laundry or one can go directly from the garage into a marvelous 10' x 14' shelved storage/mechanical room. To assist in yard maintenance there is a sprinkler system. Kingstowne is a sought-after community with community pool and recreation facilities, an abundance of shopping and eatery choices and a movie theater. There is plenty to enjoy within the community and in the greater region. The trash collection and snow removal are included in the lease. The minimum lease is 24 months . Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE have any available units?
7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE have?
Some of 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE does offer parking.
Does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE has a pool.
Does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7713 RACHAEL WHITNEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
