7562 CROSS GATE LN

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 7562 Cross Gate Lane in the Nottingham section of sought-after Kingstowne. This is the 700 model with an oversized 2-car garage, a new roof in Nov. 2018, tons of windows and it's just been freshly painted. As you enter this contemporary home, you immediately notice the soaring vaulted ceiling in the living room along with the fireplace with its tile surround and wood mantel. There are hardwood floors in the foyer, living room, dining room and family room off the kitchen. Step out from the dining room to the fully-fenced rear yard. It features an elegant brick wall and a multi-tiered deck which has just been freshly stained. The master suite is distinguished by a cathedral ceiling and a huge walk-in closet with organizers. The master bath has a deep-soaking tub and separate shower. This property comes with all of the outstanding Kingstowne amenities very few communities can match. It also has an envied location so close to Metro, Fort Belvoir, all commuter routes, Wegmans and two town centers.