Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

7562 CROSS GATE LN

7562 Cross Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7562 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 7562 Cross Gate Lane in the Nottingham section of sought-after Kingstowne. This is the 700 model with an oversized 2-car garage, a new roof in Nov. 2018, tons of windows and it's just been freshly painted. As you enter this contemporary home, you immediately notice the soaring vaulted ceiling in the living room along with the fireplace with its tile surround and wood mantel. There are hardwood floors in the foyer, living room, dining room and family room off the kitchen. Step out from the dining room to the fully-fenced rear yard. It features an elegant brick wall and a multi-tiered deck which has just been freshly stained. The master suite is distinguished by a cathedral ceiling and a huge walk-in closet with organizers. The master bath has a deep-soaking tub and separate shower. This property comes with all of the outstanding Kingstowne amenities very few communities can match. It also has an envied location so close to Metro, Fort Belvoir, all commuter routes, Wegmans and two town centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7562 CROSS GATE LN have any available units?
7562 CROSS GATE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7562 CROSS GATE LN have?
Some of 7562 CROSS GATE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7562 CROSS GATE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7562 CROSS GATE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7562 CROSS GATE LN pet-friendly?
No, 7562 CROSS GATE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7562 CROSS GATE LN offer parking?
Yes, 7562 CROSS GATE LN offers parking.
Does 7562 CROSS GATE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7562 CROSS GATE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7562 CROSS GATE LN have a pool?
No, 7562 CROSS GATE LN does not have a pool.
Does 7562 CROSS GATE LN have accessible units?
No, 7562 CROSS GATE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7562 CROSS GATE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7562 CROSS GATE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7562 CROSS GATE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7562 CROSS GATE LN does not have units with air conditioning.

